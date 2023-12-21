Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $8.90 on Monday. Adlai Nortye has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

