Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of ANL opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56. Adlai Nortye has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

