Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $598.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

