Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.18 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

