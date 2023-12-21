Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

