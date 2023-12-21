Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.01.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
