Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $99,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $55.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $55.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.