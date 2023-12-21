Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.10. 19,380,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,697,684. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

