Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $27.28

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $28.50. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 139,636 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,623,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

