Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Affimed

Affimed Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.