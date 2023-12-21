Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFRM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Affirm stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.62. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

