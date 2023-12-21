Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $45.51

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.51, but opened at $47.44. Affirm shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 5,711,626 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affirm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

