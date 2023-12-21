AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 1,098,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,569. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

