AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,060. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.