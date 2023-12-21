AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 3,297,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,692,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

