AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.