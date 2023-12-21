AFS Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 13.7% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.50. The company had a trading volume of 587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,750. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.