AFS Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.