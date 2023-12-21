AFS Financial Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 7,812,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,600,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

