AFS Financial Group LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.63. 3,170,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,133. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

