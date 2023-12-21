AFS Financial Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,397. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

