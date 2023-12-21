AFS Financial Group LLC Has $303,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AFS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AOR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,386. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

