AFS Financial Group LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 399,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

