AFS Financial Group LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

JD.com Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,009. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

