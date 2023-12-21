AFS Financial Group LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC owned 4.40% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1,508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.