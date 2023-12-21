AFS Financial Group LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

