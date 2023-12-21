AFS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,027. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

