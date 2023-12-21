AFS Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 446.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 2,449,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,189,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

