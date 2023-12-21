AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.69. 360,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

