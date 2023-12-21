AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 792.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.