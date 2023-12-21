AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,175,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. 172,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

