AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.91.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 883,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

