AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 19,348 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BOX by 71.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 189,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,796. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,250. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

