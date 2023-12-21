AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,208. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

