AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. 7,916,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568,416. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.