AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $94.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,055,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,958. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

