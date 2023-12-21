AFS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $53.21. 512,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,761. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

