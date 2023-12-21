AFS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.08. 214,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,378. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.58. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

