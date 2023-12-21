AFS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,943 shares of company stock valued at $28,486,997 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $39.01. 4,062,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Report on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.