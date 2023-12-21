ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

