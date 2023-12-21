Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

