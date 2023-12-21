Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Michael Elbaz Sells 4,726 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,726 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $11,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airgain Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

