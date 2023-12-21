Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $33,797.28 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $148,248.10.

On Friday, December 8th, Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

AKRO stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

