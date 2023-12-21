Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 51.5% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

