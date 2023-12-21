Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Roy Choi Purchases 10,002 Shares of Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $13,502.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,750,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,891.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi purchased 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $1,326,435.88.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 7.4 %

AGAE stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

