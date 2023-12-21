Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Deborah M. Messemer Sells 18,640 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

