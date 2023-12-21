ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $13.16 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $655.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

