ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $13.16 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $655.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

