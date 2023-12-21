ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALXO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ ALXO opened at $13.16 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $655.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.39.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.