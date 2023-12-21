Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $50,217.84 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

