Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $50,217.84 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ambarella Price Performance
AMBA stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
