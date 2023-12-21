Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ambrx Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,307,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,307,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,138,103.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,230,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 458,061 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

