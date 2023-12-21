Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ambrx Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

AMAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 6.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.